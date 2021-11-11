Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3911 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend by 49.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $119.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.37. The company has a market cap of $617.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $89.36 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,692,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

