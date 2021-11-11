Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT Lowered to $45.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.25% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $592.47 million, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

