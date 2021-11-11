Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 80,558 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,118,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TRHC opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

