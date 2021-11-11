Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Announces Earnings Results

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taboola.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

