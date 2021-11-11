Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,453,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,390 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 4.6% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.78% of Synchrony Financial worth $216,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.15. 20,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

