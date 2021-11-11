Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE SLVM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $30.11. 18,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,204. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

