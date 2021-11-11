SVB Leerink Weighs in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.30). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

