Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $85,000 in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of iSpecimen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of ISPC opened at $5.92 on Thursday. iSpecimen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

