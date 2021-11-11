Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $119,000 in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 48.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $296,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Shares of GXIIU stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

