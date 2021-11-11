Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $113,000 Stake in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,789 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Horizon Global were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter worth $106,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 372.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,442 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Horizon Global Co. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40.

In other Horizon Global news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 3,608 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $25,400.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.