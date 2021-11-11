Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Electromed were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELMD. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

