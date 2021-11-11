Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 11,308 Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

Shares of DSACU opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

