Susquehanna Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $235.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $192.22 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 billion and a PE ratio of -15.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

