Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.900 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.31. 117,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.42. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,188 shares of company stock worth $2,582,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.