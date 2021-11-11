Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Mizuho

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

SUN opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth $233,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth $318,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 655.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

