Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in V.F. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,101. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

