Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 116 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,611,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,302,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

STZ stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $221.23. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,503. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.20 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

