Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 52.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,083,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,248,000 after acquiring an additional 123,852 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 346,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $114.52. 12,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,467. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.