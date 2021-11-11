Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 2,568 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.41.

NYSE:DIS traded down $15.59 on Thursday, reaching $158.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,572. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $288.67 billion, a PE ratio of 260.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.96.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.