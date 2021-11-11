Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Given New $76.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $60.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.22. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

