Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,218 shares of company stock worth $46,070,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $233.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.46 and a 200-day moving average of $218.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.11 and a 52-week high of $234.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

