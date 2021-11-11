Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,777,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $92.66 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.