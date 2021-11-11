Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,689 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,779 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.