Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,737,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $223.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

