Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.86 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

