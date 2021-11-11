Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.46

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,297 shares of company stock worth $1,587,308. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

