STM Group (LON:STM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.42

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.42 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 34.85 ($0.46). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 33.73 ($0.44), with a volume of 8,872 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STM Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of £20.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. STM Group’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

About STM Group (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

