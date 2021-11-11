Stipend (SPD) Price Tops $0.0838 on Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0838 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $1,526.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,155.92 or 0.99450252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00049909 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.78 or 0.00336041 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.97 or 0.00502201 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.00160245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001426 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,832,444 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

