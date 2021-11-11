Stifel Nicolaus Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $82.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.73.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,362,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,143,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

