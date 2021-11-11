Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,643,000 after acquiring an additional 500,419 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,881,000 after acquiring an additional 611,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,831,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,258,000 after acquiring an additional 63,581 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

