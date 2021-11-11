Stifel Financial Corp Has $317,000 Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 36.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Equinox Gold by 22.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 373,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.