Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gannett were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gannett by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,620,000 after buying an additional 600,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gannett by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after buying an additional 597,556 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Gannett by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,779,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 544,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gannett by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 112,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gannett by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 233,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Gannett stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $775.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.57.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

