Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) President Amelia Varela Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SHOO opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 131.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 14.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 73.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

