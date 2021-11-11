StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ STEP traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 598,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,581. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.36.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $116,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,996 shares of company stock worth $17,589,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

