Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of STLA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 104,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth $1,918,142,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at about $2,023,165,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,742,000 after buying an additional 1,132,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 47.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 23,711,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,470,000 after buying an additional 7,624,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,666,000 after buying an additional 9,544,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.