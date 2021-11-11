Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of STLA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 104,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
