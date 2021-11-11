State Street Corp Grows Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $64,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other news, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

