State Street Corp Acquires 21,185 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.91% of Credit Acceptance worth $65,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $670.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $619.19 and a 200-day moving average of $520.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $283.92 and a 52-week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total value of $665,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,030 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.69, for a total transaction of $1,420,370.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,476 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,847. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

