State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.63

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 53264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.36.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,110 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

