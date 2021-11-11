Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $122.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

