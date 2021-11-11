Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SCBFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

