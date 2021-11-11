Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SCBFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

