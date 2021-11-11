SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%.

Shares of SQZ stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. 1,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 8,740.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

