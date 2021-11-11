Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,335 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Coherent by 62.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 9.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Coherent by 13.3% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 369,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,718,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $259.09 on Thursday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.32 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.69.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.