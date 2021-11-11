Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 23,831 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,831 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $36,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

