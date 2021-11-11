Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,301,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 94,651 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 67.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

