Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $353.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

