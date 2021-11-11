SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,515. SPX has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.50.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,735 in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SPX worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

