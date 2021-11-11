Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SII has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of SII stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.24. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprott by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprott during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Sprott by 185.5% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprott by 34.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sprott by 52.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.