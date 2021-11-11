Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.290-$3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.11. 10,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,112. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.56.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

