Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00135435 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00039804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00018535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.61 or 0.00500016 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00076555 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

