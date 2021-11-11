SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAIL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HAIL opened at $61.03 on Thursday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44.

